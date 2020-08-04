Barbara M. (Dougan) Vignone, 83, of Potomac, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020.
Barbara was born in Manchester and lived most of her life in Maryland with her husband, Rudolph Vignone, who predeceased her in 2015.
Barbara earned a doctorate in education from the University of Maryland where she taught as a professor. She was most recently employed by the CIA for over 30 years until her retirement in 2012. She and her husband were lifetime members of Congressional Country Club and had many friends in the Potomac area.
Survivors include a sister, Jean Murphy, of Tucson, Arizona; and three brothers, Paul (Jacqueline) Dougan of Manchester, Robert (Sheila) Dougan of Ashford, and Glenn (Doreen) Dougan of Bethany. A special thanks to Lisa Thompson, who cared for Barbara for over four years.
Pumphrey Funeral Home, Bethesda, Maryland, is in charge of arrangements. Services are private with no calling hours. Internment will be in Connecticut. If you wish to honor her, you can do so to a charity of your choice
.