1/1
Barbara M. (Dougan) Vignone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara M. (Dougan) Vignone, 83, of Potomac, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020.

Barbara was born in Manchester and lived most of her life in Maryland with her husband, Rudolph Vignone, who predeceased her in 2015.

Barbara earned a doctorate in education from the University of Maryland where she taught as a professor. She was most recently employed by the CIA for over 30 years until her retirement in 2012. She and her husband were lifetime members of Congressional Country Club and had many friends in the Potomac area.

Survivors include a sister, Jean Murphy, of Tucson, Arizona; and three brothers, Paul (Jacqueline) Dougan of Manchester, Robert (Sheila) Dougan of Ashford, and Glenn (Doreen) Dougan of Bethany. A special thanks to Lisa Thompson, who cared for Barbara for over four years.

Pumphrey Funeral Home, Bethesda, Maryland, is in charge of arrangements. Services are private with no calling hours. Internment will be in Connecticut. If you wish to honor her, you can do so to a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved