Barbara Marquissee Webb
Barbara Marquissee Webb, R.N., age 79, of Enfield, passed away at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020, after a long illness. She is finally at peace.

She was born in Herkimer, New York, the only daughter of Janet (Smith) and Howard Marquissee. Barbara was a 1958 graduate of Herkimer High School and a 1961 graduate of Ellis Hospital School of Nursing, Schenectady, New York. Barbara last worked as a registered nurse for Dr. Francesco Figueroa, retiring in 2002. She married William E. Webb Jr. at St. Mary Church in Little Falls, New York by Msgr. Thomas Scott in 1963. Together they had four children, William, Donald, Robert, and Sherri, and seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Mark; a grandson, William; and is survived by her brother, Gordon.

Barbara had a zest for life and an affection for people that showed in everything she did. She was a talented nurse, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her beach house on Cape Cod, bird watching, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was a beautiful person and will be missed by all.

Her family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, with a Service at 6 p.m. Burial will be private in Enfield Street Cemetery.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 28 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
1 entry
July 26, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christopher Curry
