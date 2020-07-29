Barbara Tennien Murphy, 95, of Colchester and Manchester, wife of the late William T. Murphy, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Apple Rehab of Colchester.
Born Feb. 17, 1925, in Proctor, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Jerome F. and Mary A. (Harrington) Tennien. Barbara was raised in Pittsford, Vermont, and went on to graduate from the University of Vermont in 1947, one of the two members of the inaugural class of the School of Nursing. Then, living in Boston and working on a polio ward at Children's Hospital, she met William Murphy. They married on Oct. 9, 1954, in Pittsford, and moved to Connecticut. They lived in Manchester from 1955 to 1988 and raised their five children, while she worked at Manchester Hospital and Crestfield Rehab as an RN. She finished her professional career as an instructor of nursing at the St. Francis School of Nursing in Hartford. Barbara and William were charter members and longtime communicants of St. Bartholomew Church, Manchester. In retirement, the Murphys moved to Putney, Vermont, where Barbara was very active in her parish, Our Lady of Mercy. Later, Barbara lived in Providence, Rhode Island, and ultimately back to Connecticut where she spent time with family in both Manchester and Colchester
She is survived by her children, Barbara M. Gozzo and her husband, Joseph, of Colchester, William G. Murphy and his wife, Kimberly, of Apopka, Florida, Brian J. Murphy and his wife, Susan, of Manchester, Colin T. Murphy and his wife, Katie, of Cranston, Rhode Island, and Neil F. Murphy and his longtime companion, Jennifer Jandreau, of East Haddam; and her grandchildren, Teresa, Robert, Mark, Sean, Joe, Thomas, William, Oliver, and Olivia.
Funeral service will be held on Friday July 31, at 10:15 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Pittsford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
For online condolences please visitwww.tierneyfuneralhome.com