Barbara V. Boucher
Barbara V. Boucher passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Woodlake of Tolland. Always by her side, her devoted son, Drew and his wife, Donna, and Barbara's fiancé, Robert Reynolds.

Barbara was born on Jan. 10, 1932, in New York City to William and Dorthy (Schroeder) DeVitalis. Barbara graduated from New Trier High School, Dean Junior College in Franklin, Massachusetts and Barbizon School of Modeling. On May 7, 1955, Barbara was married to her college sweetheart from Franklin, Norman E. Boucher, at St. Vincent Martyr Church in Madison, New Jersey. They relocated to Connecticut, living in Newington and then established their roots and made a home in South Windsor to raise their family. Barbara used her interior design degree to build and decorate a stunning home in South Windsor and she designed beautiful flower gardens. They built a summer home and many family memories in Vineyard Haven on Martha's Vineyard. They spent summers enjoying the island with their family and friends, walking the beautiful beaches collecting shells, boating, clamming, finding special restaurants, and exploring the many roads to find hidden treasures that Martha's Vineyard had to offer. Barbara was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her many Persian cats and dogs, gardening in her flower gardens, hand modeling, painting, making handmade shell wreaths, bowling with the 200 Club Early Birds and most of all, she loved her family.

Barbara is predeceased by her husband, Norman E. Boucher, and sister, Betty Hillstrom. She is survived by her three children, son, Drew M. Boucher and his wife, Donna of Tolland, daughter, Wenday Boucher and her partner, Jonathan Stevens of Stockton, California, and son, Blair Boucher and his wife, Kathryn of Lebanon, and devoted fiancé, Robert Reynolds of Enfield. She is also survived by her grandchildren that she dearly loved and was so proud of, Marissa (Boucher) Culver and her husband, Raymond, Jamison and Olivia Boucher, Jeremy Van Houdt and Naomi Boucher. She is also survived by her first great-granddaughter, Chloe Marie Culver, who always made her smile and added so much joy to her life.

We would like to personally thank and express gratitude to some of the staff at Woodlake of Tolland for going above and beyond to care for Barbara over the past five years. A special thank you to Gifty, Julie, Amanda, and Amy. You hold a special place in our hearts and we will always remember your kindness and compassion.

Our Mom was the kindest, sweetest, and gentlest soul on Earth. Mom it is time for you to rest in peace, as you have earned your angel wings.

Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor is caring for the arrangements of our beloved mom. For online condolences and guest book, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor. There are no calling hours and burial will be private due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name be made to the American Cancer Society or the Connecticut Humane Society.




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
1 entry
November 28, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
