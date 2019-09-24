Barbara W. Wielgos, 90, of Enfield, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Chestnut Point in East Windsor.
The daughter of the late Roland and Olive (Stribley) Wolcott, Barbara was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in Enfield since 1966. She was employed as a bookkeeper for many years before retiring. She enjoyed sewing and playing her favorite game, Scrabble, at the Enfield Senior Center.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen Ray and Sharon Wielgos, both of Enfield; three grandchildren, Ross and Alex Pieper, and Casey Ray; and one great-granddaughter, Chevelle Pieper. She was predeceased by a daughter, Linda Pieper.
Visitation hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial will be private.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019