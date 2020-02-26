Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Lanz) Whiton. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Ellington Center Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late John and Irene (MacDonald) Lanz, she grew up in Ellington, moving to Manchester 67 years ago. She was a graduate of Brown University, Class of 1948. Barbara was a substitute teacher at East Hartford High School for 19 years before her retirement. She was a longtime member of Center Congregational Church in Manchester and was active in the church women's group, running the linen booth at the church fair for many years. She enjoyed gardening and raising vegetables and flowers. Barbara also enjoyed sewing and going with her family to get fabric. No matter what time of year, a good cup of hot coffee was always welcome.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Nancy Whiton of South Windsor; and three generations of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three brothers, John, Donald, and Howard Lanz.



Calling hours will be Friday, Feb. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. at Ellington Center Cemetery.



Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Center Congregational Church, 11 Center St., Manchester, CT 06040 or to Old Sturbridge Village, 1 Old Sturbridge Village Road, Sturbridge, MA 01566.



For online condolences and guestbook, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



