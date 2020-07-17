With great sadness, we announce the passing of Bard Clark Teigen, who died July 7, 2020, at his residence on the family ranch in Teigen, Montana.Bard was 80 when he died of complications from mesothelioma-related lung cancer, after a valiant effort with chemotherapy treatment over the past year. To the very end, Bard showed his characteristic determination we all knew, honed over his lifetime as a proud, stubborn, Norwegian engineer.He was born Nov. 4, 1939, to Bard M. and Ann Mason (Clark) Teigen and raised on the family cattle and sheep ranch, the Teigen Land & Livestock Company in Teigen, Montana. Experiencing so much growing up, few beyond Big Sky Country could imagine, between cattle and sheep, grazing and hay-making, old machinery and older sheepherders, Bard carried with him countless insights, stories, and even a few jokes, to the benefit and enjoyment of so many who were lucky to cross his paths.Graduating near the top of the "top 10" of his high school class of 10 students in nearby Grass Range prepared him well to study mechanical engineering at Montana State College in Bozeman. He then went to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for a master's degree in mechanical engineering, and eventually an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.Bard's first engineering job took him to Connecticut to work for Combustion Engineering in Windsor Locks, where he also met his future, beloved wife, Patricia. After marrying in 1968, they lived and raised a family, daughter Lisa and son Dan, in Enfield until she passed 49 years later in 2017.Over the course of his half-century career in power generation, Bard became a leading expert in heat transfer, working on coal, gas, nuclear, and even solar energy projects throughout the country and around the world. While his company changed names over the decades, from Combustion Engineering to ABB to Alstom to GE, he held firm to the professional ground he loved. His first attempt at retirement lasted a week before he returned as a consultant at the same facility, same office, projects and people, for a few more years.Along with family life, Bard volunteered as an assistant Scout leader while his son went through all the ranks of Scouting. He had been especially active in Masons for well over 50 years with Apollo 59 and Composite 28 Masonic Lodge in Suffield, Washington Chapter No. 30 RAM, Suffield Council No. 23 R&SM, and 30-year member of Washington Commandery No. 1, KT. He was Worshipful Master several times over the years and served as an Associate Grand Marshal from 1988 to 1990.At the time of his death Bard was president of the Teigen Land & Livestock Company. Having kept involved with the ranch his whole life, even while living in Connecticut, he especially enjoyed being able to spend more time on the ranch over his last few years, watching the grass and cattle grow, and catching up with old friends and neighbors.Bard was preceded in death by his father, Bard M Teigen, mother, Ann Mason (Clark) Teigen, and his wife, Patricia Morrison Teigen.Bard is survived by his longtime family friend and close companion, Kathleen Shepard; his daughter, Lisa M. Teigen and granddaughter Ashley Ann Worrell of Enfield; and son Bard Daniel and Susan Teigen and grandsons Samuel Bard and Quincy Nathan of Housatonic, Massachusetts. Bard also leaves behind his sister Ellen Wickhorst and nephew Shawn (Julie) Wickhorst both of Billings; nephew Dave (Christy) Wickhorst of Teigen, Montana; sister Patsy (Pete) McNamee of Helena, Montana; niece Lynnelle (Owen) Pittet of Boston; nephew Bard (Courtney) McNamee of Nashville; and many beloved nieces and nephews, in-laws and outlaws.The family plans to have a memorial gathering this fall in Montana at the family ranch, as well as a gathering in Connecticut later in the year.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity you feel would make Bard smile.Creel Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Please share condolences at