Barnet B. "Barry" Baron DMD, 80, of Vernon, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.Barry was born in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 3, 1940, to his late parents Rose and Harry Baron. He met the love of his life, Joan, during the summer of 1961 in the Catskills where he was a waiter and she was a camp counselor. They were married in 1964. He was a loving, caring and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He always made family his number one priority. Barry and Joan traveled the world together creating everlasting memories. Family vacations with his children and grandchildren were undoubtedly some of the highlights of his life. He earned his DMD from Tufts University in Boston and then specialized in pediatric dentistry at Boston University. He later earned a certification in orthodontics. Barry and Joan settled in Vernon where he had a successful pediatric dental and orthodontic practice for 42 years. He loved dentistry, his staff and his patients; he treated everyone like family. He was a staunch advocate for his autistic son Eric and many others with disabilities. He was giving of his time and volunteered every year for the Connecticut Mission of Mercy to provide free dental care. He was an active congregant at Beth Sholom B'nai Israel, serving on numerous committees. Barry was a music lover and spent many hours playing his beloved piano. He was a New England Patriots fan and attended games in the past 10 years with family and friends.Alongside his loving wife Joan of 56 years, Barry is survived by his children, Eric Baron, Elaine Garver DMD and her husband, Brett and granddaughter Zoey; Jeremy Baron MD and his wife, Debbie, and grandchildren Josh, Hailey, and Drew. He is also survived by his brothers, Marshall, David and his wife, Evelyn. Barry also leaves behind innumerable friends and colleagues.Funeral service will be private.For online condolences, guest book, and to view the services, please visitIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beth Sholom B'nai Israel in Manchesterpayment.phpCT Mission of MercyClick "memorials." Or Oak Hill of CTdonate-to-oak-hill/