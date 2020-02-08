Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry A. Nelson. View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Manchester, on June 22, 1944, the son of the late Paul and Estelle (Davis) Nelson. Barry was a graduate of Howell Cheney Technical School, and was the owner of R&B Electric for 30 years. When he was young, Barry loved caring for and riding his horses. Over the years he was a Boy Scouts leader and a volunteer for the North Coventry Fire Department. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed following football and auto racing. Barry always enjoyed spending time with his friends and will be missed by all who knew him.



Barry is survived by his son David Nelson of Vernon and a daughter, Kristen Noyes of Florida; three grandchildren; his best friend and companion, Nancy Schweitzer, of Coventry; brother, Robert Nelson of Ellington; two sisters, Linda White and her husband, Robert, of South Windsor, and Janice Palmquist and her husband, Timothy Palmquist, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Janet Brink.



There will be no calling hours, and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108.



