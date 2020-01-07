Beatrice F. (Dubé) Paré, 84, of Enfield, entered into eternal life on Jan. 2, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of 54 years to the late Jean-Claude Paré. She was born on April 17, 1935, in the Province of Quebec, Canada to the late Amédé and Alice (Fitzback) Dubé. She resided in Enfield for the past 48 years and in northern Quebec before that. Prior to retiring Bea was employed with Enfield Nursing Center/Blair Manor for 35 years as a CNA. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, knitting, and playing the accordion and harmonica. Bea was a member of St. Martha Parish.
Beatrice is survived by her three children, John Paré and wife Christine of Ellington, Sylvia Dobbins and husband Robert of Waterbury, and Martin Paré and Nancy Benham of Enfield; her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer, Danielle, Megan, Lisa, Ben, and Bryan; along with her sister, Raymonde (Dubé) St. Pierre and husband Gerard of Quebec; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by four brothers, Charles, Armand, Maurice, and Raymond, and three sisters, Laura, Theresa, and Olivia.
Relatives and friends may gather with her family on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. A funeral service will be on Friday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Martha Parish, Enfield. Interment will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas TX 75231-4596 or St. Martha Parish, 214 Brainard Road, Enfield, CT 06082.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020