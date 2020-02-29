Beatrice G. LaPorte, 93, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Richard LaPorte, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born on June 20, 1926, in East Hartford, the daughter of the late William and Isabelle (Gaines) Smith. Beatrice has been a resident of the South Windsor community since 1961 when she and her husband settled to raise their family.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathryn LaPorte, of Ellington; a son, Robert LaPorte and his wife Diane of Chuckey, Tennessee.; daughter-in-law, Carol LaPorte, of East Hartford; three grandchildren, Bobby Mattson, and her husband, John, Brenda Guilmette and her husband Noel, and Kim Jacobs and her husband, Joey; seven great-grandchildren, Lindsey Johnson, Bradley Johnson, Kadin Guilmette, Gavin Guilmette, Ethan Brashier, Jasmine Lancelin and Ricky Jacobs; four great great-grandchildren, Lena Brashier, Ella Lancelin, Leia Lancelin and Wyatt Jacobs; and a brother, Albert Leavitt. Beatrice was predeceased by a son, Richard LaPorte, Jr., a granddaughter, Lisa LaPorte, and a sister, Isabelle Derrick, and her husband, Eldridge.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, at 1 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Vernon.
For online expressions of sympathy, visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020