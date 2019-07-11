Bella (Baron) Zucker, 96, of Manchester, passed away July 9, 2019.



Bella was born April 10, 1923, in Brooklyn, New York, to Hyman and Ida (Reichuck) Baron. She graduated from Brown's Business College. Bella was married to Max Zucker in 1949. They shared 46 years of marriage before his passing.



Bella was a member of Temple Beth Sholom for many years. She was a member of the Sisterhood of Temple Beth Sholom, past financial secretary, treasurer, past president and Torah Fund chairperson for 27 years.



She is survived by her two sons, Charles and his wife, Ariela, of Ellsworth, Maine and Spin and his wife, Lori, of South Windsor; her grandchildren, Yael Halevi and her husband, Riem, of Petah Tikva, Israel, Tal Zucker of Portland, Maine, Leora Kirk and her husband, Shane, of Portland, Maine, Keren Zucker of Ellsworth, and Alysia Bator and her husband, Ryan, of Andover; and great-grandchildren, Ayalah, Ofir, Shachar, and Orian Halevi of Petah Tikva, Israel and Emilia and Maisie Kirk of Portland.



