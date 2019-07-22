Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095 (860)-688-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Benjamin Adamo, 81, of South Windsor, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Fox Hill Center, in Vernon.



He was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Brooklyn, New York, the only son of the late Michael and Antonina (Parino) Adamo. Dr. Adamo grew up in New York, completing his undergraduate studies at New York University before earning his medical degree from Seton Hall College of Medicine in 1962. He was a brilliant and gifted physician, specializing in internal medicine and gastroenterology, and maintained a private practice for over 38 years.



He proudly served his country in the Naval Reserves as a Lieutenant Junior Grade, where he was stationed on the USNS Upshur as well as the Brooklyn Army Terminal. Dr. Adamo was a devoted communicant of St. Margaret Mary Church where he frequently served as an usher, and also served the community as a South Windsor Little League coach and umpire. He enjoyed playing tennis, and was an avid baseball fan and student of the game, particularly enjoying the Brooklyn Dodgers, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox. Dr. Adamo was an amateur artist, showing talent in painting as well as ink and charcoal drawings that were displayed at South Windsor Public Library in 2013. He enjoyed classical music, reading and going on walks, though most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.



He is survived by four sons, Michael Adamo and his wife, Cathe, of South Windsor, John Adamo of Broad Brook, Robert Adamo of Atlanta, Georgia, and Steven Adamo and his wife, Charity, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; six grandchildren, Michael, Katherine, Lauren, Julia, Alex, and Sofia; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Kay and Jean.



All services are being held privately.



Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.



Donations in Benjamin's memory may be made to Friends of the South Windsor Library.



Please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



for online expressions of sympathy.







Dr. Benjamin Adamo, 81, of South Windsor, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Fox Hill Center, in Vernon.He was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Brooklyn, New York, the only son of the late Michael and Antonina (Parino) Adamo. Dr. Adamo grew up in New York, completing his undergraduate studies at New York University before earning his medical degree from Seton Hall College of Medicine in 1962. He was a brilliant and gifted physician, specializing in internal medicine and gastroenterology, and maintained a private practice for over 38 years.He proudly served his country in the Naval Reserves as a Lieutenant Junior Grade, where he was stationed on the USNS Upshur as well as the Brooklyn Army Terminal. Dr. Adamo was a devoted communicant of St. Margaret Mary Church where he frequently served as an usher, and also served the community as a South Windsor Little League coach and umpire. He enjoyed playing tennis, and was an avid baseball fan and student of the game, particularly enjoying the Brooklyn Dodgers, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox. Dr. Adamo was an amateur artist, showing talent in painting as well as ink and charcoal drawings that were displayed at South Windsor Public Library in 2013. He enjoyed classical music, reading and going on walks, though most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.He is survived by four sons, Michael Adamo and his wife, Cathe, of South Windsor, John Adamo of Broad Brook, Robert Adamo of Atlanta, Georgia, and Steven Adamo and his wife, Charity, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; six grandchildren, Michael, Katherine, Lauren, Julia, Alex, and Sofia; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Kay and Jean.All services are being held privately.Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.Donations in Benjamin's memory may be made to Friends of the South Windsor Library.Please visitfor online expressions of sympathy. Published in Journal Inquirer from July 22 to July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close