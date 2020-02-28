Benjamin W. Neff Jr., 60, of Tolland, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.
He was born in Palmer, Massachusetts, son of the late Benjamin and Mildred (Janiak) Neff Sr. Throughout his life, Ben worked himself as a homebuilder, and at Warren Woolen Co. He loved cars, especially his AMX, and rebuilding old Cub Cadets.
Ben is survived by his loving wife, who he has been together with for 37 years, Susan (Breton) Neff; his daughter, Summer Jones; three grandchildren; three sisters, Rebecca Bacha and her husband, Richard, Nancy Neff and her companion, John Gallagher, and Linda Neff and her husband, David Provencher; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, his cat, Panther.
A memorial service for Ben will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020