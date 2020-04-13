Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard A. Lathrop, 88, formerly of N. Fort Meyers, Florida, and South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Mazza) Lathrop died peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Kimberly Hall in Windsor.



Bernie was born in Glastonbury, on June 10, 1931, son of the late Arthur and Rose (Kennedy) Lathrop. Bernie grew up in Glastonbury and graduated from Glastonbury High School. Upon his graduation he entered the U.S. Army and served for two years. He was married to the love of his life, Evelyn Mazza, in 1954, and together they lived in East Hartford before settling in South Windsor. He worked as a lineman and foreman for SNET, retiring after 35 years of service. He was fortunate to retire at a young age and had many wonderful years with his wife in retirement traveling, and living in N. Fort Myers. Bernie was an avid golfer his entire life and could be classified as a "golf fanatic." He thoroughly enjoyed his many years in Florida playing golf, meeting great friends and remaining very active into his late years.



A kind, caring, loving, and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he will be dearly missed.



He leaves his sons, Steven Lathrop and his wife, Lindy, of Berlin, and Brian Lathrop and his wife, Sandy, of South Windsor; four grandchildren, Justin, Laura, Bryan, Mike; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Ollie Lathrop, Durward Lathrop, and Alice Moss.



Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Bernard A. Lathrop, 88, formerly of N. Fort Meyers, Florida, and South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Mazza) Lathrop died peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Kimberly Hall in Windsor.Bernie was born in Glastonbury, on June 10, 1931, son of the late Arthur and Rose (Kennedy) Lathrop. Bernie grew up in Glastonbury and graduated from Glastonbury High School. Upon his graduation he entered the U.S. Army and served for two years. He was married to the love of his life, Evelyn Mazza, in 1954, and together they lived in East Hartford before settling in South Windsor. He worked as a lineman and foreman for SNET, retiring after 35 years of service. He was fortunate to retire at a young age and had many wonderful years with his wife in retirement traveling, and living in N. Fort Myers. Bernie was an avid golfer his entire life and could be classified as a "golf fanatic." He thoroughly enjoyed his many years in Florida playing golf, meeting great friends and remaining very active into his late years.A kind, caring, loving, and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he will be dearly missed.He leaves his sons, Steven Lathrop and his wife, Lindy, of Berlin, and Brian Lathrop and his wife, Sandy, of South Windsor; four grandchildren, Justin, Laura, Bryan, Mike; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Ollie Lathrop, Durward Lathrop, and Alice Moss.Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close