Bernard A. Lathrop, 88, formerly of N. Fort Meyers, Florida, and South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Mazza) Lathrop died peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Kimberly Hall in Windsor.
Bernie was born in Glastonbury, on June 10, 1931, son of the late Arthur and Rose (Kennedy) Lathrop. Bernie grew up in Glastonbury and graduated from Glastonbury High School. Upon his graduation he entered the U.S. Army and served for two years. He was married to the love of his life, Evelyn Mazza, in 1954, and together they lived in East Hartford before settling in South Windsor. He worked as a lineman and foreman for SNET, retiring after 35 years of service. He was fortunate to retire at a young age and had many wonderful years with his wife in retirement traveling, and living in N. Fort Myers. Bernie was an avid golfer his entire life and could be classified as a "golf fanatic." He thoroughly enjoyed his many years in Florida playing golf, meeting great friends and remaining very active into his late years.
A kind, caring, loving, and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he will be dearly missed.
He leaves his sons, Steven Lathrop and his wife, Lindy, of Berlin, and Brian Lathrop and his wife, Sandy, of South Windsor; four grandchildren, Justin, Laura, Bryan, Mike; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Ollie Lathrop, Durward Lathrop, and Alice Moss.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2020