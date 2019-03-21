Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bernard Charles Nick, aged 94, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family March 19, 2019, in New London.



He was born in Lucinda, Pennsylvania, Jan. 2, 1925, to Robert Ambrose Nick and Mary Margaret (Wolbert) Nick. He married Verna Anne Troup, Nov. 26, 1949, and they had eight children.



Bernie was the fourth of 12 children and strongly believed in the importance of family. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1943 and served his country honorably in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After the war, Bernie attended Indiana Technical College, graduating in 1952 with an engineering degree. He worked for many years for General Electric Corp. (GE) as a quality control engineer specializing in aircraft engine parts. In 1969, the family moved to Willingboro, New Jersey, and eventually to Stafford Springs where the Nicks resided for many years before Bernie and Verna settled in Stonington.



Bernie had many interests and hobbies. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time working outside. He also loved watching golf and UConn basketball. Bernie loved to play cards and was especially adept at euchre, pinochle, and bridge. Bernie mostly enjoyed being with family and celebrating life with the occasional glass of wine. He also possessed a deep and abiding faith in God and was very active in St. Edward's Church in Stafford Springs, serving as an usher, reader, and an officer with the St. Edward's Knights of Columbus.



Bernie was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Verna, of Stonington; daughter, Susan (Tom) Zimecki of Delanco, New Jersey; daughter, Beth (John) of North Stonington; daughter, Frances Graham of Stafford Springs; daughter, Jill (Rick) Hower of Delanco; son, Randy Nick of Broad Brook; son, Matthew (Lucy) Nick of Stonington; son, Brian (Pamela) Nick of Suffield; and son, Joel (Cindy) Nick of Middlefield. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Danielle (Dwayne) Fennimore, Thaddeus (Julie) Zimecki, Ann Elizabeth (Joe) Tyler, Taylor Craig, Phillip Graham, Luis (Vanessa) Graham, Daniela Alzate–Molina, Eva Nick, Lukas Nick, Alexandra Nick, Elizabeth Nick; and six great-grandchildren.



As one of 12 siblings, Bernie is survived by brothers, William (Mary) Nick, Earl (Polly) Nick, John (Pam) Nick; his sister, Connie (Don) Switzer; a sister-in-law, Nancy Nick; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Bernie died as he lived; loved by his large family and many friends. He will be sorely missed by all but we are reassured knowing he is at peace with God.



Calling hours will be held Friday, March 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic.



Funeral services and burial will be held in Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family.



