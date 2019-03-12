Bernard F. Lentocha, 94, of Rockville, beloved husband of 60 years to the late Florence Lentocha, died Sunday, March 10, 2019.
He was born Aug. 15, 1924, in Rockville to the late Frank and Viola (Brooks) Lentocha. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Bernard was a faithful parishioner of St. Bernard Church, Rockville, where he volunteered for numerous church activities over the years. He attended trade school where he learned and became compassionate about woodworking. Over the next 50 years Bernie built his own house and helped many people with woodworking projects. He retired from Peerless Woodworking. After he retired, he enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross.
Bernard is survived by his children, Pat Shelton and her husband, Walter, Sally Lentocha, Tom Lentocha and his wife, Carol, and Philip Lentocha; his grandchildren, Kristy Michele and her husband, Geraldo Jr., and Nicholas Lentocha and his wife, Christine; his great-grandchildren, Jacob and Joseph Michele and Kailyn, Camryn, and Adalynn Lentocha.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Thursday, March 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, Rockville. Please meet at church. Burial will follow with full military honors at St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019