Bernard George Staib, of Farmington, passed away peacefully on Oct. 14, 2020, at the age of 83.He was born in Chicago on May 16, 1937, to Anita and Bernard L. Staib. He studied engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology where he was active in two honorary engineering fraternities, Pi Tau Sigma and Tau Beta Pi, and he graduated in 1959 with a degree in mechanical engineering. e earned his master's degree in mechanical engineering in 1965 from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He left Chicago to come to Connecticut to begin his career at United Technologies, where he went on to work for 36 years. His first position was in the Corporate Systems Center, but he spent most of his time as manager of structural engineering at Turbo Power & Marine Systems in Farmington. In 1993, he left United Technologies to become an independent consultant in industrial applications of gas turbines, consulting with MAN GHH in Germany, and Energy Services in Farmington. For many years, Bern enjoyed volunteering to work with adults in local ESL programs. He was an avid outdoorsman, with a passion for long-distance cycling, as well as cross country and downhill skiing, fly fishing, and hiking. He also enjoyed learning foreign languages, studying politics, reading, and being an expert baker. In fact, he was always asked to bake the birthday cake for every family member and he made sure half birthdays were celebrated as well. He loved sailing with his family each summer at Cape Cod, having built his first sailboat himself, a pea pod.He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judith Ellen Staib; his older daughter, Karla Streeter, and her husband, Matthew Streeter of South Windsor; and his younger daughter, Karen Staib and her husband, Benjamin Hollenshead of West Hartford. He was incredibly proud of his five grandsons, Drew, Sam and Will Streeter, and Ethan and Lucas Hollenshead. He also leaves his brother, Bob, and sister-in-law Christie Staib of Plano, Texas; his sister, Bonnie Staib of Cumbermere, Canada; his late sister, Barbara Cummings, his brother-in-law, Charlie, and sister-in-law, Wilhelmine Sciullo of Irvine, California, and many nieces and nephews.Burial services will be private. A mass celebrating Bern's life will be arranged at St. Patrick Church in Farmington, for such time in the future when friends and family from near and far can all gather in his honor.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bern's memory to The Farmington Libraries or to St. Patrick ChurchTo share condolences or a memory online, please contact The Ahern Funeral Home at