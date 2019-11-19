Bernard John Banville, 79, of Vernon, beloved husband for 60 years to Jeanne (Marquis) Banville passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Bernard was born June 3, 1940, in Baker Lake, New Brunswick, Canada to the late Edmund and Rosalie (Nadeau) Banville and moved to Connecticut from Fort Kent, Maine, in 1959.
He was employed by Roosevelt Mills in Rockville, First Brands of East Hartford, and Natural Country in Ellington. He enjoyed spending time with his family, music, and movie trivia, watching the UConn women's basketball team, and going for long drives.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children; sons Dwayne Banville and his wife, Karen (Morel), and Richard Banville, all from Vernon; his daughter, Susan Banville Vorchheimer and her husband, Stephen, of Vernon; his grandchildren, Tyler and Caroline Banville of Ellington, Matthew and Christal Banville of Ellington, Tara and Kevin McNavage of New Tripoli, Pennsylvania, Allison Vorchheimer and her partner, David Malon, and Bethany Vorchheimer and her partner, Spencer Desmond, of Vernon; his brother, Beurmond Banville of St. Agatha, Maine; his favorite niece, Brenda Gagnon of Rockport, Maine; and other nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings; Benoit "Gil" Banville, Geraldine of Baker Lake, Raymond Banville, Gilberta "Fille" Larlee, and Georgianne Belanger.
Relatives and friends may join the family at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Blessed Sacrament Parish–St. Bernard Church, Rockville. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cornerstone Foundation Inc., PO Box 3, Rockville CT 06066-9998
