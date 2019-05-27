Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard "Barney" McGloin. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Patrick Church 64 Pearl St. Enfield , CT View Map Committal 12:45 PM Massachusetts National Cemetery Bourne , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard "Barney" McGloin of Enfield, passed away May 26, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family after a 20-year battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.



Barney was born in Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, Ireland, June 25, 1929, the son of Winifred (McPhelim) and John James McGloin. Barney spent many years working on his farm in The Abbey before immigrating to the USA to begin working with his brothers and nephews as an Ironworker (Local 15 Hartford). Barney played Gaelic football at the Irish American Home, was a member of the John Boyle O'Reilly Club of Springfield, and was an advocate for Irish Northern Aid and its cause. During the Korean War, Barney was drafted into the United States Army. He retired from iron working after constructing many buildings in New York City and Hartford.



Barney loved farming and often talked about the cattle and working in the bog. He loved salmon fishing in Killybegs and was a great man for having the craic and starting a good sing song. He was often found singing and dancing with his beloved wife in the kitchen, or on his bike around town.



He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Frances C. (Tevlin) McGloin; and his children, Raymond, Robert, and Carmel. He was a loving Papa to his grandchildren, Ryan, Owen, Mairead, Cameron, and Madison; and his great-grandchildren, Penny, Brennan, and Rowen. He also is survived by his brothers and sisters, Anna Loughlin, Mary Slattery, Joseph McGloin, Vincent McGloin, and Aloysius McGloin. He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Francis McGloin; and his sister, Catherine Albury. He will be dearly missed as a wonderful man by his family, extended family, and a wide circle of friends.



The family would like to thank St. Francis Hospital Oncology for their excellent care, love, and compassion.



Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



Family and Friends may gather at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Leete-Stevens for a procession to St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield, for a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.



Committal, with military honors, will be held Thursday, May 30, at 12:45 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts.



Donations in Bernard's name can be made to the St. Joseph's Residence, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com







