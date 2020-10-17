Bernard S. Kershaw Sr., 85, of Enfield, beloved husband of 62 years to the late Carolyn M. (Fitzgerald) Kershaw, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Evergreen Health Care. Born April 10, 1935, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary (Sadloski) Kershaw and grew up in East Hartford. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged as a Specialist 4. In 1957, he married Carolyn and they were blessed with four children. They lived in Manchester for several years before purchasing their first home in Enfield, where they resided for over 40 years. He and his wife were longtime members of Holy Family Church.Bernard is survived by his children, Dawn Rubner and her husband, Craig, of Dresden, Maine; Wendy Januszewski and her husband, Dennis, of Enfield; Diane Strouth of Enfield; and Bernie Kershaw Jr. of Enfield; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by four siblings.Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service honoring his life will follow at 6 p.m. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED IN THE FUNERAL HOME. To leave online condolences, please visit