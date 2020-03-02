Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice "Bunny" (Tracy) Fellows. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice "Bunny" (Tracy) Fellows, 89, a 41-year resident of Bolton, beloved wife of the late Donald C. Fellows, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.



Bunny was born on July 24, 1930, in Manchester; one of seven children of the late Wallace and Ida (Strong) Tracy. She was employed for over 35 years as a photo technician with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. Bunny was a lifelong member of the Second Congregational Church of Coventry. She was an avid duckpin bowler and was a dedicated volunteer for the Registrar of Voters in Bolton for many years.



Bunny is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Edith Tracy of Manchester; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families; and many wonderful friends and neighbors. In addition to her husband and parents, Bunny was predeceased by her three brothers, Earl, Wally, and Donald; and her two sisters, Gladys and Alice.



All are welcome to join the family for calling hours at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, in Vernon on Thursday, March 5, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Bolton Center Cemetery, Bolton.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lutz Children's Museum, 247 S. Main St., Manchester, CT 06040 or to the Second Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 1746 Boston Turnpike, Coventry, CT 06238.



To leave an online condolence please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







