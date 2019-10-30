Guest Book View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha (Jatkevicius) Crombie, 103, of Enfield, entered into eternal life on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William G. Crombie.



Born in Enfield on Jan. 24, 1916, and was a lifelong resident. She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose greatest enjoyment was baking and spending time with her family. A stay-at-home mom until her children were grown, she then was employed for several years with Aetna Insurance Co. and retired in 1983 to care for her grandchildren. She was a lifelong member and avid communicant of St. Patrick Church.



Bertha is survived by her three children, Robert "Rob" Crombie and his wife, Vickie, of Washington, John Crombie and his wife, Nobuko, of Florida, and Cynthia DiRosa and her husband, Michael, of Suffield; her seven beloved grandchildren, Kimberly, Robyn, Darcy, John, Jennifer, Michael, and Lisa; and many great-and great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Besides her parents and husband she was also predeceased by two brothers, Joe Jackman and Bill Jatkevicius.



Bertha's family would like to graciously thank the staff at the Suffield House for the wonderful, kind and compassionate care given to their mother during her time there.



Relatives and friends will gather on Friday, Nov. 1, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick Church (St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish.) Interment will take place in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to a .



To leave an online condolence message or for more info visit



