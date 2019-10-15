Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha (Popielarczyk) Roback. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha (Popielarczyk) Roback, 90, of Manchester, beloved wife of the late Theodore "Ted" Roback, passed way peacefully on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.



She was born on Aug. 26, 1929, in Hartford, one of six children of the late Joseph and Mary (Kozyra) Popielarczyk. Bertha was raised in Hartford, attended local schools and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1947. She was a longtime communicant of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bridget Church in Manchester. Bertha was a member of the Polish Alliance of American Veterans Auxiliary Post 51, as well as a member of the Manchester Senior Citizens.



She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Virginia Roback of Manchester and David and Jane Roback of South Hadley, Massachusetts; her four loving grandchildren, Theresa Brown, Theodore Roback and his wife, Emily, Victoria Roback and Nathan Roback; two great-grandsons, Maxwell and Miles Brown; several nieces including her special niece, Nancy Schaller; her nephews and all their families; and many wonderful friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Bertha was predeceased by her five siblings, Joseph, John, and Edward Popielarczyk, Eleanor Tamkun, and Agnes Popielarczyk; a daughter-in-law, Donna Roback; a nephew, Joseph Popielarczyk; and a niece, Cynthia Slomcinsky.



Calling hours will be held at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., in Manchester, on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m., at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St. in Manchester. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bridget School Endowment, 74 Main St., Manchester, CT 06042 or to (JDRF) Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 20 Batterson Park Road, 3rd Floor, Farmington, CT 06032.



