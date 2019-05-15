Berton S. Chillson Jr., 84, of Westfield, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born in Springfield, he was the son of the late Berton Sr. and Blanche (Wood) Chillson.
Berton is survived by his beloved wife of almost 63 years, Mae (Liberty) Chillson of Westfield; daughter, Susan (Chillson) Braman of Westfield; nephews, Chris Gilli of California and Paul Gilli of Oregon; nieces, Cynthia (Liberty) Holloran of New Hampshire and the Rev. Patricia Liberty and her partner, Jean Miller, of Rhode Island. He is predeceased by his son, Berton S. Chillson III.
A memorial service will be held at the Congregational Church-Somersville, 22 Maple St., Somersville, Monday, May 20, at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Berton's memory may be made to the Congregational Church-Somersville, P.O. Box 1, Somersville, CT 06072.
For online condolences visit
www.cremationct.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 15 to May 19, 2019