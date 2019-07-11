Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beryl Elaine (Ellsworth) Wilson, 91, of Broad Brook, beloved wife of 68 years to the late Howard "Howie" Wilson (2015), passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019, with her family at her side.



Born in Stafford, the daughter of the late Harry J. and Helen (Scheiner) Ellsworth, she was a lifelong resident of Broad Brook before recently moving to Stonebrook Village in Windsor Locks. Beryl was a survivor of the 1944 circus fire in Hartford. She was a graduate of Ellsworth High School in South Windsor. Prior to her retirement, Beryl was employed by the former Balch Pontiac Buick of East Windsor for many years.



She was a longtime devoted member to the Windsorville United Methodist Church and was the treasurer of the church Women's Society. She was a 60-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 63, Warehouse Point (now Ionic Chapter 100 in Suffield) and was a member of the former VFW Post 2774, Women's Auxiliary, Broad Brook. She was a volunteer at the Broad Brook Library for many years.



Beryl is survived by her children, Thomas Wilson of Broad Brook and Raelene Opalacz and her husband, Ronald, of Clover, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Sara Carroll and her husband, Ed, of Willington, Amanda Tremblay and her husband, Matt, of Clover, Angelica Wilson and her husband, Andrew Bullard, of West Hartford, Kelly Wilson of Florida, and Becky LeMasters and her husband, Matt, of Brunswick, Georgia; six great-grandchildren, Kayden and Madison Carroll, Addison and Wyatt Tremblay, and Regan and Jaxon LeMasters; her sister, Gladys Nolan of Enfield; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Kenneth Wilson; and her four sisters, Harriet Cooley, Virginia Bergstrom, Jean Wilson, and Caroline Cowles.



Her family will receive friends for calling hours Saturday, July 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will follow in Windsorville Cemetery.



Memorial donations in Beryl's memory may be made to the Windsorville United Methodist Church, c/o Blaine Simpkins, 178 Windsorville Road, Broad Brook, CT 06016.



