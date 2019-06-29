Bethamy "Betty" (Bancroft) Heim, 86, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Marshall E. Heim (1996), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Edward and Ruth (Busch) Bancroft, she grew up in South Glastonbury and lived in Ellington before moving to Vernon over 16 years ago. Prior to her retirement, Betty was the bookkeeper for her husband's business, the former Heim Milk Hauling, and was previously employed by the former Empire Cheese Company for many years. She was a longtime dedicated member of Ellington Congregational Church. She was an active member of the Golden Steppers at Florence Mills.
Betty is survived by her children, Robert McNamara and his wife, Pamela Walker of Coventry, and Sheryl Bell and her husband, William of Ashford; her step-children, Patricia Paluska and her husband, William of Tolland, Rita Belleveau of Enfield, and Tim Heim and his wife, Kathleen of Ellington; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward Bancroft and his wife, Lucy of Palm City, Florida; two sisters, Jean Shibley of Ohio, and Nancy Kulas of South Glastonbury; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Carol McNamara-Gardner (Feb. 2018); and her stepdaughter, Maryann Burch.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Monday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at the Ellington Congregational Church, 72 Main St., Ellington. Interment will be private and at the convenience of her family.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Ellington Congregational Church, P. O. Box 216, Ellington, CT 06029.
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 29 to July 3, 2019