Bette (Miller) Francoline, 94, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.Bette was born in Manchester on Nov. 20, 1925 to Walter and Emma (Bauer) Miller. Bette grew-up in the South End of Hartford, meeting and marrying the love of her life, Rocco Francoline, in 1945. Bette was a personal shopper at G. Fox & Co., Hartford. She was a loving housewife and mother, raising the first two of five children in Hartford. Bette and Rocky moved to Manchester to raise three more children. Bette was an active member of WATES (Woman's Association to Encourage Slimming) and John Mather Chapter Order of DeMolay - Mother's Club, both in Manchester. As the children became older in the 1970s, Bette joined the family business, Mohawk Industrial Supply Inc. in Manchester, as President of the woman-owned company.Bette's favorite place was Cape Cod. She loved the ocean, beaches, and taking rides in her son Jim's boat with her grandchildren. Bette and Rocco retired to Cape Cod, making Mashpee, Massachusetts their second home. Bette met new friends and created life-long friendships. Her Cape Cod friends knew her as the life of the party, no matter where she went, enjoying her stories and outgoing personality.Bette eventually downsized her life, moving to The Village at Buckland Court in South Windsor. Again, Bette's outgoing personality made her an active member of the Village community. The Village hosted parties for every occasion, and Bette attended them all. She made many friends, enjoyed bingo, sing-alongs, and special events.Bette transitioned to her son Jim's home at the end of her life, so she could enjoy her family and friends without the restrictions of COVID. She passed away there.We would like to send a special thank you to Athena Home Health & Hospice and Always There For You Home Care. The nurses from Athena did a wonderful job caring for Bette, making her life as comfortable and peaceful as possible. The CNAs from Always There For You provided us with professional and exceptional aides. Bette enjoyed their company and always looked forward to seeing them. The aides became members of the family, and we could not have done it without them. The dedication and compassion of the nurses and aides gave Bette a quality of life to the end.Bette is predeceased by her husband, Rocco J. Francoline Sr.; brother, George W. Miller; and son-in-law, Rodney Tarr. She is survived by her children, James and wife, Lisa; Rocco Jr. and wife, Joanne; Mary (Francoline) Tarr; Robert and wife, Ellen; and Betsy (Francoline) Chia; and grandchildren, Alexander, Olivia, Sophia, Stacey, and David. Bette also leaves her close friends, Pascale and Bob Rodriguez and Michelle and Ron Micklos and their children, R.J. and Danny.Private services will be held on Monday, July 13. Bette will be laid to rest at East Cemetery in Manchester. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit