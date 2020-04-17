Betty Ann Ghagan, 87, of East Hartford, beloved daughter of the late John and Lottie (Millest) Ghagan, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Betty Ann was born in East Hartford on March 26, 1933, and was a lifelong resident. She was a 1951 graduate of East Hartford High School and worked for Aetna Insurance Co. as a claims analyst for 43 years. Betty Ann was an avid reader and enjoyed solving word search puzzles. She was a loyal fan of the UConn women's basketball team. A devout Catholic, she was a longtime faithful communicant of St. Mary Church of North American Martyrs Parish in East Hartford.
Betty Ann will be forever missed by her five nieces, Joanne Hooper and her husband, Robert Ulrich, of Marlborough, Maureen Hooper, Susan Hooper, Kathleen Pagano and her husband, Michael, and Stacy Krechko, all of East Hartford; two great-nephews, Matthew Gasper and his wife, Debra, of Indiana, and Jacob Krechko of East Hartford; one great-niece, Meredith Wolfrom and her husband, Scott of Massachusetts; four great-great-nieces, Madelyn and Rose Gasper, and Sienna and Ayla Wolfrom; her foster sister, Maureen Rathbun of Ashley Falls, Massachusetts; several cousins; and her dear friends, Mary Curtin, Chris Fiorita, and Marie Saulnier; and her beloved cat, Noel. She was predeceased by two sisters, Alice M. Ghagan, Mary Jane Hooper and her husband, Harold "Bill" Hooper; her brother, John "Jack" F. Ghagan and his wife, Evelyn; her infant brother, Russell Ghagan; and her foster sister, Florence Struczinski.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial in St. Mary Cemetery, East Hartford, will be private.
Memorial donations in Betty Ann's memory may be made to North American Martyrs Parish, 15 Maplewood Ave., East Hartford, CT 06108 or the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.
The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To share a memory of Betty Ann with her family, please visit
www.desopoeh.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020