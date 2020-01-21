Betty Ann Newbury Fetko passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1934, in Monson, Massachusetts.



She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Fetko. She is survived by her six daughters, Debbie Winthers, Teri Flood, Cheryl and Michael Konicki, Joann and Billy Alfonso, Marianne and John Grimaldi, and Tracy and Brian Usher. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, Danny, Rachel, Ashley, Stacy, David, Victoria, Melissa, Jessica, Marlena, Marissa, John, Raymond, Danielle, and Nicole; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Newbury; and sister Evelyn Botticello; and nieces and nephews.



Betty loved her Wednesday night card games with her daughters; also the Boston Red Sox and UConn women's basketball. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was her greatest treasure.



Calling hours will be held Friday, Jan. 24, at Ladd-Turkington & Carmen Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon from 4 to 6 p.m.



