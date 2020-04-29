Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ann (Long) Wittmann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Manchester, on Feb. 27, 1937 to the late Louisa (Sharp) and Charles Long. Betty graduated from Manchester High School and was a member of the 2nd Congregational Church of Manchester. Betty worked for the Manchester Visiting Nurses for over 22 years before retirement. Betty's greatest joy was spending time with her great-granddaughter, Kinsley, as well as with friends and family. Betty loved cooking, UConn women's basketball, NASCAR racing, and especially shopping.



Betty is survived by her son, Scott Wittmann of Vernon; son-in-law, Bill Person of Vernon; granddaughter, Lauren Person and her companion, Brian Bidwell, both of Manchester; sister-in-law, Judith Pyka of Manchester; and many other dear and special family members and friends who will miss her but who will remember her great love of family and all the good times shared together. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Wittmann; her parents, Louisa and Charles Long; sister, Barbara Rosimos; and daughter, Sherri Person.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to the St. Francis Foundation Better Beginnings NICU Fund, 95 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105, in honor of Kinsley Bidwell.



Betty's graveside service will take place at a later time.



