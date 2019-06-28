Betty B. Wheelock, 93, of Broad Brook, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at home with her family at her side.
She was born April 26, 1926, in Hartford to the late Edward and Edna (Danielson) Barry. Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband of 69 years, Edward, in 2014 who was her soulmate and the love of her life. She was a longtime parishioner and trustee at her church, First Congregational Church of East Windsor. She retired from Pratt & Whitney as a drafter. After retirement, Betty became quite the world traveler. She went on many trips with her siblings and family members. Betty was born into a tight-knit family where relationships were very important to her.
She is survived by her brother, John Barry of East Windsor; her sister, Thelma Pease of Broad Brook; her sisters-in-law, Joan Barry and Marilyn Powers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Aileen Barry Brown, Ann (Nancy) Madsen, and Edward Barry.
Relatives and friends may join the family Sunday, June 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at First Congregational Church, 124 Scantic Road, East Windsor. Burial will follow at Scantic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church-Maintenance Fund.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 28 to July 2, 2019