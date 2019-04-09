Betty (Brown) Dorr, 97, of Manchester, passed away Thursday April 4, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Brown) Dorr.
She was born in Cuba, Illinois, March 19, 1922, to the late Albert L. Jr. and Fayre (Churchill) Brown. Betty moved to Manchester in 1941 and worked as a secretary for the State of Connecticut Department of Education in Hartford until her retirement in 1992. Betty was a long-term member of the South United Methodist Church and the Reynolds Circle. She was also a member of the Manchester Historical Society, the Manchester Art Association, and a member of the Wit and Wisdom Prose and Poetry Society.
Betty is survived by several cousins, Claudia Sullivan and her husband, John, Michele Coleman and her husband, Richard, and David Lewis Brown and his wife, Ann; and three good friends, Judith Rohlfs, Linda Rohlfs, and Marnie Meek. In addition to her parents, Betty is predeceased by her daughter, Pamela Belden Dorr; and two brothers, Claude Weston Brown and Albert Lewis Brown III.
A memorial service will be celebrated Wednesday, April 10, at 11:30 a.m. at South United Methodist Church, 1226 Main St., Manchester. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the South United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 1226 Main St., Manchester.
To leave an online condolence please visit
www.holmeswatkins.com
South United Methodist Church
1226 Main St
Manchester, CT 06040
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019