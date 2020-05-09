Betty Eleanor (Nielsen) Fennelly, 87, of Cromwell, wife of the late George P. Fennelly for 40 years, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, due to the coronavirus at Autumn Lake of Cromwell.
Born Feb. 9, 1933, in Cromwell, she was the daughter of the late Niels and Florence (Guile) Nielsen. Betty lived in Cromwell all of her life and on Court Street for the majority. When she was a youngster you could find her and her friends playing in the area. Sometimes you might see Betty and friends riding down Court Street on a bulldozer, only slowing down to do donuts in the middle of the road. In those days, Court Street was dirt. Betty attended Cromwell schools and graduated Middletown High School, Class of 1951. She was a member of First Congregational Church. Betty worked as a school bus driver for 30 years in Cromwell transporting many children to and from school as well as after school activities. Betty enjoyed camping with her husband mostly in Newfane, Vermont, and in the Lake George area of New York. Betty loved going to the beach with family in Old Lyme and touring around on motorcycles with her husband. She had many talents from any household repairs, plumbing, replacing an outlet or changing the oil in the car. Her son once took over the dining room to rebuild his motorcycle. When he finished, he rolled it out the front door and she never complained but thought it was a great centerpiece!
Betty is survived by her son, George B. Fennelly and his wife, Mary of Tolland; her daughter, Ellen L. Fisk and her husband, Neil of Cromwell; a brother, Robert Nielsen of Middletown, and Roger E. Nielsen of Melbourne, Florida; five grandchildren, Neil G. Fisk (Courtney) of Middletown, Eric P. Fisk (Emma) of New Britain, Mindy Fennelly of Brooklyn, Michael Fennelly (Chelsea) of Stafford Springs, Jimmy Fennelly (Kate) of Coventry; two great-grandchildren, Jack Fennelly and Logan Fennelly; as well as many nieces and nephews. Along with her husband and parents, Betty was predeceased by her brother, Howard F. Nielsen.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Autumn Lake for making Betty comfortable during her stay.
A private graveside will be held in Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Cromwell Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit
www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 9 to May 13, 2020.