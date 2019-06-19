Betty J. (Gibson) Fluckiger, 93, of Ellington, died peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Betty was born in 1926 in Winsted, to the late Kenneth and Marion Gibson. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her two sisters, Ruth Fluckiger and Faith Wittig; and her brother, Kenneth Gibson Jr. She was a resident of Vernon and Ellington for the majority of life. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, John S. Fluckiger. She worked as a typist at The Hartford, then went on to work at F.W. Woolworth's in Rockville, where she met her husband, John. Betty was generous with her time and talents, helping others both in the church and in the community. She was an active member of the Eastern Star Fayette Lodge No. 69 and belonged to the Union Congregational Church in Rockville, where she was an active member of the Women's Fellowship and many other committees. Betty was a kind soul who touched the lives of many.
In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by her two children, Jane Porter and her husband, David, of Manchester, and David Fluckiger and his wife, Jean, of Woodstock. She was predeceased by her daughter, Gloria Gibson; and her daughter-in-law, Maureen Fluckiger. Betty is survived by her seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Betty will always be remembered for her kindness and acceptance of others without question.
A memorial service will be held in honor of Betty Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. at the Ellington Congregational Church, followed by a burial at Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Maureen Fluckiger Memorial Scholarship Fund, East Catholic High School, 115 New State Road, Manchester, CT 06040, Attn: Development Office.
