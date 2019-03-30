Betty Lou Dominski, nee Greene, 87, of Glenview, Illinois, formerly of Windsor Locks, was the beloved wife of the late Matthew Sr.; loving mother of Matt (Lolly) and Peter; dear grandmother of Matthew III, Melanie (Jasmin) Jakupovic, Emily (Matthew Wiegel), and Michael; cherished great-grandmother of Hailey Jakupovic; fond sister of the late Lorraine Haigh, James Greene, Irma Hare, Daniel Greene, Audrey Molyn, and Edward Greene; devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will meet for a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at The Lake Superior Room of The Vi at the Glen, 2500 Indigo Lane, Glenview, IL 60026.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities, 721 North LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60654, appreciated.
Sign online guest book at
www.simkinsfh.com
or (847) 965-2500.
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019