Betty M. Nemmers, 79, of Vernon, died peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019.



She was born July 30, 1939, in Hinsdale, Illinois, one of three children of the late Roman and Veronica (Rogers) Nemmers. Prior to her retirement Betty was a schoolteacher for the Vernon Board of Education. She taught special education and social studies at Vernon Center Middle School for over 20 years. Betty enjoyed gardening and she was an avid and gifted artist.



Betty is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Lavonne Nemmers and Stephen Pivacek of Ft. Myers, Florida; two nieces, Krista Sabbatis and Beth McDonald; three nephews, Robert Pivacek, Roman Pivacek, and John Nemmers and all of their families. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, John E. Nemmers.



A graveside service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Dell Rapids, South Dakota at a date and time to be announced.



There are no calling hours.



Memorial contributions may be made to the .



Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.



