Beverly A. Secondo, 80, of Manchester, formerly of Enfield, passed peacefully Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born in Springfield, on May 17, 1939, the loving daughter to the late Thomas "Smokey" and Vera Secondo. Beverly grew up in Enfield, where she lived for most of her adult life. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for ShopRite and as a CNA providing home care for the later part of her life. Beverly was a loving mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to caring for her family. In her spare time she enjoyed "going up the road" to play the slots. She will be remembered for her feisty, fun-loving personality and her infamous laugh.
Beverly is survived by her children, Diane Cabral, and her husband, Luis, of Manchester, Darlene Borowski, and her husband, John, of Enfield, and Ann Marie Prayzner of Ledyard; her grandchildren, Kaleena Frutuoso, and her husband, Mark, Ashley Skrabely, Heather Skrabely, Rachel Cabral, Rebecca Skrabely, and her fiance, "Fitzy," Joshua Borowski and Madeline Borowski; her great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Christian Frutuoso.
A celebration honoring Beverly's life will be held at Grassmere Country Club in Enfield on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, from noon to 4 p.m. All are welcome to join us!
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106.
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapel has care of the arrangements.
