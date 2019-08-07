Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly (Hatt) Christensen. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 View Map Prayer Service 11:00 AM Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly (Hatt) Christensen, 90, of Vernon, and formerly of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Christian C. Christensen Jr. for 59 years, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Fox Hill Center, Vernon.



She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Vern A. and Inez (Douglas) Hatt. Beverly lived most of her life in Stafford where she met her husband Chris. They married Dec. 10, 1949. Her hobbies included bingo, sewing, knitting, and crocheting.



Beverly is survived by her five children, Sheryl Champagne and her husband, Roy, Dawn Thibodeau and her husband, Dan, Christal Pease, Douglas Christensen, and Janice Niemczyk; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Charles Hatt; brother-in-law, William Christensen; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her very special extended family in Florida, Scott, Terri, Marissa, and Morgan Heiler. She was predeceased by her son, Timothy Christensen; daughter, April Tracy; and four sisters, Judy, Margie, Edith, and Elsie.



Calling hours will be held Monday, Aug. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a prayer service to take place at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford Springs.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to staff at Fox Hill Center for all the care and attention they gave to Beverly.



Memorial donations may be made to the John A. DeQuattro Cancer Center, 100 Haynes St., Manchester, CT 06040.



