Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 Memorial service 12:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066

Beverly Claire (Banks) Gebhardt, 85, of Spring Hill, Florida, and formerly of Ellington, beloved wife of the late Arthur Fred Gebhardt (2002), passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Oak Hill Hospital.



Born in Hartford, she grew up and lived in Tolland and Ellington for most of her life before moving to Florida in 1991. She was a member of the Forest Oaks Lutheran Church in Spring Hill, Florida and St. John's Episcopal Church in Vernon. Beverly enjoyed being with her dogs, Snowball and Lacy, going to the ocean and beach, bible study, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas A. and Carol Gebhardt of Tolland, Brian W. Gebhardt and Rachel Kaminer of White Plains, New York, and Alan J. and Mary Gebhardt of Ellington; her grandchildren, Tyler Mullen of Vernon, Douglas Gebhardt Jr. of Tolland, Aaron Gebhardt, Rose Gebhardt, and Ari Gebhardt all of White Plains; her brother, Kenneth Banks of Tolland; and several nieces and nephews.



Her family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a memorial service beginning at noon at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Interment will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly's memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



For online condolences and guest book, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







