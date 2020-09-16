Beverly (Goodell) Ference, 78, of Ashford, wife of the late John W. Ference, III, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Chester R. and Edna R. (Holmes) Goodell. She was an honors graduate of Stafford High School, Class of 1959. After high school, Beverly was employed at Aetna, then Penny-Hanley Insurance Company in Stafford. She then went on to work for the Town of Ashford for over 40 years, first as assistant Town Clerk, and then in the Building/Land Use department. She was a member of the Stafford Baptist Church and choir, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ashford Volunteer Fire Department, and longtime staff member of the Ashford Citizen. She was very active in Girl Scout Troop 5086, having been a leader and cookie chairman for many years. She was also a Cub Scout co-leader, and bowling league member of the Sandpipers. Beverly was an avid fan of UConn basketball, and loved music, camping, the beach, New Hampshire, and cooking.Beverly is survived by her two children, Jeffrey Ference and Valerie Peppin and her husband, Michael; three grandchildren, Joey Peppin, Sadie Ference, and Jeffrey Ference Jr.; two sisters, Esther DaRos and Diane Whitehouse and her husband, Richard; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Pearl Szych; and brothers, Earl and Gordon Goodell.Calling hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs.A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. at Woodward Cemetery, Route 44, Ashford.Memorial donations may be made to Ashford Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1, Ashford, CT, or to Living Proof Church, Memo: Food Bank, P.O. Box 115, Ashford, CT 06278.For online condolences or directions, please visit