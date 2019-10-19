Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly "Bev" Jane Bancroft, 93, of South Windsor, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, surrounded by family.



Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, to the late Edward Porter Vibbert and Olive Knott Vibbert, she was happily married to her beloved late husband, George Bancroft, for 73 years. Together, they had three children. She is survived by her son, Steven Bancroft and his fiancé, Adrienne Brochu, of Essex; her daughter, Kimberly Ann Bancroft of South Windsor; her daughter-in-law, Laure K. Bancroft of South Windsor; and one granddaughter, Julia Anne Bancroft, and her husband, Matthew P. Mikhail, of San Francisco, California. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Rand George Bancroft, and her sister, Nancy L. Darbe.



Bev was a pilot since 1976 - Montauk, Long Island, New York, and Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, were among her favorite destinations to fly. She also enjoyed boating on the Connecticut River and Long Island Sound, and afternoons spent driving down the Connecticut shore accompanied by her husband and trusty "co-pilot" Lola, their dog. Though, her happiest times were spent home on "The Farm" with family and friends. She at one time volunteered at the Hartford Hospital and drove for FISH.



At her request, there will be no visiting hours and her ashes will be distributed at the convenience of her family.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019

