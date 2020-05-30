Beverly Jean (Malone) Ladizki passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, due to complications after a lengthy illness.Beverly was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Oct. 26, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Frances (Szumna) and Albert Malone. Beverly grew up in West Springfield, Massachusetts, before moving to Agawam, where she graduated from Agawam High School in 1962. As a high school student, Beverly was involved in numerous student activities. She was business manager of the Mirror, on yearbook staff, and was a member of the Personality Club and the Senior Year Prom Committee. She was described as hard working and was ranked second in her graduating class. Beverly was quoted as saying she disliked displays of negativity in others, and would offer encouragement to all who would make a good effort in their works. Beverly took commercial courses in high school and stated her ambition was to become an executive secretary. She looked forward to graduation so that she could make her place in the world.Beverly retired after many years as the longtime secretary to the principal of Agawam Middle School and later, to the superintendent of schools in Agawam. In addition, she also worked at Malone's Farm and Garden, and eventually worked for her husband's law offices as a secretary and accountant. Beverly also worked for St. John the Evangelist Church. She was an Agawam Town Meeting Member and worked for the Eastern States Exposition. Beverly did charitable work for the Springfield Catholic Diocese. She was a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Agawam and was more recently a communicant and member of Sacred Heart Church in Suffield, Connecticut. She volunteered for St Joseph's Church, Suffield, and she often volunteered her services to support the churches in the area. Beverly volunteered at the Suffield Senior Center, as well.Beverly leaves her husband and best friend of over 53 years, David A. Ladizki. In addition, she leaves her many cousins, including Evelyn Fortier, William (Kathy Sabina) Fortier, and Francine (Rohit) Vakil (Ketan and Monica); Rosemarie Remillard; Annmarie (John) LaZazzera (Jeffrey and Christopher); Anthony "Skip" Malone (Ernie and Matthew), Ernie "Mim" (Nancy) Malone (Jason and Lauren); Bonnie (Jim) Edmonds, Judy (Richard) Walker (Ricky and Tommy); Anthony and Barbara Fazio, Shirley and Bill Rau; and her sister-in-law, Cynthia Lorge (Michael and Christopher) of Southwick. She leaves many Godchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Beverly leaves her dear friend, whom she knew and worked with for over 50 years, Paula (Richard) Rozkuszka (Rozlynn), and friends, Anne Marie Marona, Nancy Pryce and good family friends, Glen Birk, and D. Thomas ("Tom") and Linda Rooney.Beverly was a beautiful, loving, gentle, and thoughtful person, well known for her generosity. She was in a position to financially help others and saw it as her obligation to do so. She donated scholarship funds through Agawam Rotary for college-bound high school students residing in Agawam. Beverly also contributed scholarship funds for students of St. Michael's College and Albany Law School. She was especially supportive of the works of Jericho in Holyoke, which provides services to disabled and exceptional children and adults. She donated to Catholic churches of the area and to the Springfield Catholic Diocese. Beverly and David donated funds to the Suffield Senior Center 2010 Capital Campaign for establishment of a medical clinic.Beverly loved to knit, sew, and bake, and she enjoyed entertaining in her home. Beverly also enjoyed traveling with her husband. Beverly was an avid shopper. She loved and cared for all her cats over the years, and she leaves her cat, Polo, who already misses her.Beverly was truly a gift from God because, no matter who came in contact with her, she was always respectful and supportive. She lived her life as Christian faith denotes. She was admired by all she came to know. The family would like to express its appreciation and gratitude to Msgr. Christopher D. Connelly, Fr. Warren Savage, Fr. Jack Sheaffer, Fr. William Baldyga, Fr. Mark Jette, Rohit and Francine Vakil, Marie Sheaffer, and all who have cared for her, especially the doctors and nurses, and the medical staff of the Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Service, who attended to Beverly in her times of need.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Jericho, The Bureau of Exceptional Children & Adults, P.O. Box 1039, Holyoke MA 01041; Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield MA 01101; or Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 626, Suffield CT 06078.Services for Beverly will held in the near future and will published at a later date. Colonial Forastiere Funeral & Cremation has been entrusted with the arrangements.To leave an online message, or to share a memory, and for more information, please visit