She was born in Springfield, Feb. 5, 1937, daughter of the late Michael and Aniela (Walker) Zuraw. Beverly grew up in Somersville and was a graduate of Rockville High School in 1955. She later married and was blessed with two children. Beverly worked as a secretary for General Electric and later as a guide for the National Park Service at Valley Forge. In her free time, she was a talented painter and was a member of the Tobacco Valley Artist Association.



In addition to her husband George, Beverly is survived by her daughter, Celine Labik and her husband, James; her grandchildren, Taryn Felker and her husband, Dave, Kacey Interiano and her husband, Gary, Jimmy Labik, Brynna Labik, Sam Labik, Tim Labik, Mark Labik, and Jesse Keithley; her great-grandchildren, Peyton, Roman, and Jasper Felker, and Claira Interiano; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Katrina Keithley.



Her family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, March 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers, CT 06072. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 6 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



Donations in Beverly's memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road Newington, CT 06111.



