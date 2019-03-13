Beverly K. (Zuraw) Irish, 82, loving wife of George G. Irish Jr., passed away peacefully at her home Friday, March 1, 2019.
She was born in Springfield, Feb. 5, 1937, daughter of the late Michael and Aniela (Walker) Zuraw. Beverly grew up in Somersville and was a graduate of Rockville High School in 1955. She later married and was blessed with two children. Beverly worked as a secretary for General Electric and later as a guide for the National Park Service at Valley Forge. In her free time, she was a talented painter and was a member of the Tobacco Valley Artist Association.
In addition to her husband George, Beverly is survived by her daughter, Celine Labik and her husband, James; her grandchildren, Taryn Felker and her husband, Dave, Kacey Interiano and her husband, Gary, Jimmy Labik, Brynna Labik, Sam Labik, Tim Labik, Mark Labik, and Jesse Keithley; her great-grandchildren, Peyton, Roman, and Jasper Felker, and Claira Interiano; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Katrina Keithley.
Her family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, March 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers, CT 06072. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 6 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Beverly's memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road Newington, CT 06111.
