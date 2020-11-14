1/
Beverly L. Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly L. Wood, 88, a lifelong resident of Vernon, passed away Oct. 1, 2020 after a year of declining health. She was born March 19, 1932 in Rockville Hospital to the late George and Helen (Curran) LaChappelle.

Bevie was educated in the Vernon school system and graduated from Rockville High School, class of 1950. She began her working career at the Traveler's Insurance Company and ended it at Peter's Furniture Store in Manchester. In between those jobs, she did countless others. She was a dedicated caregiver and was gifted bringing comfort to those in her charge.

She was an amazing woman, with a photographic memory and had the ability to make friends easily everywhere she went. She could talk to anyone and she did! She has lifelong friends and was a loyal friend to them and to the many others she made throughout her life. Bev, as many of her friends called her, was a world traveler, an avid reader, and was truly interested in everything. She loved to dance and was a lot of fun. She was a member of the Vernon United Methodist Church. Bevie prayed for everyone and she had great faith and trust in God. That faith got her through some difficult times in her life.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by both of her children, Bruce and Stacie. Also her sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Francis Rieder, and her brother and sister-in-law George and Dorothy LaChappelle.

She is survived by her granddaughters Melissa Wood and Callie Rieder, and great-granddaughter Alexis Burgess. She also leaves two nieces and four nephews.Graveside services will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. at Grove Hill Cemetery in Rockville. Masks and social distancing is required.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved