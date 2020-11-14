Beverly L. Wood, 88, a lifelong resident of Vernon, passed away Oct. 1, 2020 after a year of declining health. She was born March 19, 1932 in Rockville Hospital to the late George and Helen (Curran) LaChappelle.



Bevie was educated in the Vernon school system and graduated from Rockville High School, class of 1950. She began her working career at the Traveler's Insurance Company and ended it at Peter's Furniture Store in Manchester. In between those jobs, she did countless others. She was a dedicated caregiver and was gifted bringing comfort to those in her charge.



She was an amazing woman, with a photographic memory and had the ability to make friends easily everywhere she went. She could talk to anyone and she did! She has lifelong friends and was a loyal friend to them and to the many others she made throughout her life. Bev, as many of her friends called her, was a world traveler, an avid reader, and was truly interested in everything. She loved to dance and was a lot of fun. She was a member of the Vernon United Methodist Church. Bevie prayed for everyone and she had great faith and trust in God. That faith got her through some difficult times in her life.



In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by both of her children, Bruce and Stacie. Also her sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Francis Rieder, and her brother and sister-in-law George and Dorothy LaChappelle.



She is survived by her granddaughters Melissa Wood and Callie Rieder, and great-granddaughter Alexis Burgess. She also leaves two nieces and four nephews.Graveside services will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. at Grove Hill Cemetery in Rockville. Masks and social distancing is required.









