Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536





Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Cuddigan) Brisebois, she grew up and lived in West Hartford before moving to Vernon over 53 years ago. Prior to her retirement in 1985, Beverly was employed at CIGNA for several years, and was previously employed by the Aetna Insurance Co. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Rockville. She enjoyed playing cards, working on jigsaw puzzles, and going to Hampton Beach with her family. After her retirement, Bev and Robert enjoyed wintering in Florida. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



She is survived by her son and caregiver, Craig Lessard of Vernon; her daughter, Diane Grosso of Ohio; and her grandson, Jacob Grosso of Ohio. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Irene Lessard, and her sister, Phyllis Brisebois.



Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 33 West Street, Vernon. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery in Rockville.



Memorial donations in Beverly's memory may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058.



For online condolences and the guestbook, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



