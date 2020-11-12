Beverly "Bev" Malone, 93 years young, died Nov. 10 in Manchester, the town in which she and her family lived and thrived for 67 years.Beverly Helen Robinson was born in Loudon, New Hampshire, on Dec. 11, 1926, the daughter of Beatrice Arlin (pie maker supreme) and Joseph Westley Robinson (printer and Fire Chief). As a child she was known as "Pink," a nickname bestowed by her grandfather, True Arlin. Beverly graduated from Concord High School, the Wilson School of Boston, and the Laconia, New Hampshire School of X-ray Technology. She met her future husband, Harold John Malone, while teaching X-ray technology at the University of Vermont Medical School in 1948. She had heard he was an excellent dancer. Beverly and John were married in 1950 in Concord, New Hampshire, and began their life together on Staten Island in New York City. They moved briefly to Bolton, and then to Green Manor in Manchester in 1953 to raise a family. Always a powerful force, Beverly loved nothing more than surrounding herself with family and friends at her home and yard, or vacationing on Nantucket. Every occasion at 84 Prospect St. in Manchester was special, filled with Beverly's enthusiasm and fun-loving spirit. While raising six children and keeping track of a menagerie of animals, Beverly was forever in motion, scheming up family adventures or creating projects in the attic, the basement, the garage, the barn, the pool house, or around the yard. To enjoy the sounds of a rainy night, we were encouraged to sleep in the attic or on the screened-in porch. A picnic was always around the bend or a bonfire on the beach - done! Christmas Eve at 84 Prospect St. was always magical. She blessed us all with her generosity, unquestioning support, fierce determination, and sense of humor. A dedicated volunteer, Beverly was mightily involved in the following: 51 years of service to the Manchester Memorial Hospital Auxiliary including Chairperson of the Hospital Penny Saver for over 10 years, Chairwoman of the Hospital Gift Shop, Vice-President of the Hospital Volunteer Pinkies, and a Member of the Hospital Auxiliary's Scholarship Committee. Non hospital related, Beverly held long-standing memberships with the Manchester Republican Town Committee, Manchester Cheney Brothers Historic District Commission, the Manchester Board of Education, and Manchester Human Relations Commission. Her commitment to the Manchester community also included leadership roles in the Manchester Women's Club, the Catholic Ladies of Columbus, and the Ladies Guild of Assumption Church. Beverly also never missed working at the polls every November on Election Day in Manchester and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.Beverly leaves behind a large and loving family, Meg and Peter Quish and their children Courtney and Dan Meyer (great-grandchildren Charlie and Finn); Patrick and Jackie Quish, and Hadley Quish; Sean and Kathy Malone and their son Sean Michael and Nicole Malone (great-grandson John); Jennifer and John Healy and their son Thomas Healy; Laura and George Loftus and their children Taylor and Jeff Kopocis (great-grandchildren Georgia and Jack); Christoper and Anne Loftus (great-grandson Luke); Christopher and Kim Malone and their children Bailey and Devin Carey; Chad and Liz Malone (great-grandson William); Prudence and Bob Lange and their children Spencer and Tyler Lange; and Beverly's brother, Wesley True Robinson and his wife, Georgianne and their daughter Julianne. Beverly was predeceased by an infant son, Chad; and a grandson, Timothy Malone. Beverly was also predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Harold John Malone, for six achingly long years. They were in love for all the days, listening to records of music they cherished, playing on the den stereo, holding hands walking the beach, and beaming together over their grandchildren's accomplishments. Dad read to Mom while she needlepointed and brought her roses from his garden. He has come to take her home with him "for they were so close, that when one cried, the other did taste salt."Nothing would make Beverly happier than a donation in her father's memory to the Loudon Fire Department, 8 Cooper St., Loudon, NH, 03307, or reading a story to an elderly person in long-term care.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.For online condolences please visit