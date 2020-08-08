Beverly May (Herrick) Vozzolo, 89, entered into Eternal Rest on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. She was born in Henniker, New Hampshire, on Oct. 17, 1930, the loving daughter to the late Foster and Olive (Patch) Herrick.Beverly was a graduate from Henniker High School Class of 1949. Her class motto was "still achieving, still pursuing, learn to labour, and to wait." She went on to attend N.E. College in New Hampshire.In 1950, she was married to the love of her life, Lester Vozzolo, Jr., who predeceased her in 2002. Together they resided in Windsor Locks where they made their home and raised their family.Beverly is survived by four children, Dean Vozzolo and his wife, Lil, Diane Vozzolo, Michael Vozzolo, and Susan Bayliss; a sister, Carolyn Hruniak; grandchildren, Isabella, Angelina, Justin, Timothy, Matthew, Christopher, Jackkie, Conor, Bridget, and Cherish; and two great grandchildren. In addition to her beloved husband, she was predeceased by three children, Carol Cariseo, Daniel Vozzolo, and Alison Keleher.There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 52 S Elm St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Spring St., Windsor Locks. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Beverly may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. To leave online condolences please visitrial guestbook, visit