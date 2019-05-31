Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche E. Bushey. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Send Flowers Obituary

Blanche E. Bushey, 100, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Leonard L. Bushey, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.



She was born in Milton, Vermont, daughter of the late Arthur and Georgianna (Cote) Larochell. Blanche retired as a nurse's aide from the Mansfield State Training School. Her hobbies included gardening and crocheting. Above all, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Blanche was a resident of Evergreen Health Care Center for nine and a half years. The family would like to extend their thanks to the nurses and aids, especially Joanne, Lizzy, Bonnie, and Brittany, and to the recreation department, Kathy and Amy, for all of their love and support while Blanche was a resident.



Blanche is survived by her three children, Joan Hall and her husband, William, Bonnie Ramsey, and Linda Waugh; son-in-law, Robert Irwin; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Denise Irwin; two granddaughters, Michelle Clark and Jacqueline Ferracci; three sisters; and five brothers.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 3, from 4 to 6 p.m., with a prayer service to take place at 6 p.m., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, St. Albans, Vermont.



Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



