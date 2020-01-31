Bonnie Jane (McArdle) Carlson of Manchester and formerly of Tolland, beloved wife of the late Clifford C. Carlson, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Vernon Manor, after an extended battle with Dementia/Alzheimer's.
She was born April 9, 1939, in Hartford, daughter of the late James and Mable (Sullivan) McArdle, and had been a resident of Manchester for most of her life. She had also lived in Tolland for more than five years. Mrs. Carlson worked for several years as a cook for the Manchester public schools, then became a librarian and retired from the Mary Cheney Library. She enjoyed traveling, and get-togethers with her family.
Along with her parents and husband, Bonnie was predeceased by her brother, James McArdle and his wife, Alice. Bonnie is survived by her three children, Frank J. Carlson and his wife, Valerie, of Manchester, Kurt C. Carlson of Brookfield, New Hampshire, and Lori M. Marineau and her husband, Dean, of Manchester. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Eric Carlson and his wife, Kelle, Melissa Fors, Kyle Marineau and his wife, Nicole, Christopher Marineau and his girlfriend, Kathy, of Manchester, Evelyn Marineau of Manchester, Logan Carlson and Zoie Carlson, both of Brookfield; great-granddaughter Corynn Carlson of Manchester; and great-grandson Isaiah Marineau of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester.
The funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at East Cemetery.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020